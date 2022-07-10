Safe St. Mary’s Event @ Great Mills Pool

A Safe St. Mary’s event will be held Saturday, July 16, at the Great Mills swimming pool. It will be held from 9 am to noon.

The event is being sponsored by the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks, and St. Mary’s County NAACP. Safe St. Mary’s will offer community organizations the opportunity to set up informational tables. The purpose of this event is to promote a safe and healthy summer for youth by featuring fun summertime activities and sharing educational resources available in the community.

The pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.

For information, email [email protected] or [email protected].