July 10, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

Safe St. Mary’s Event @ Great Mills Pool -

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Three Notch Presents ‘Something Rotten’ -

Thursday, June 30, 2022

July 10 Next Airport Farmers Market -

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Greenwell Offers Programs for Veterans -

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Safe St. Mary’s Event @ Great Mills Pool

Posted by on Sunday, July 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

Great Mills Pool

A Safe St. Mary’s event will be held Saturday, July 16, at the Great Mills swimming pool. It will be held from 9 am to noon.

The event is being sponsored by the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks, and St. Mary’s County NAACP. Safe St. Mary’s will offer community organizations the opportunity to set up informational tables. The purpose of this event is to promote a safe and healthy summer for youth by featuring fun summertime activities and sharing educational resources available in the community.

The pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.

For information, email [email protected] or [email protected].

Filed under Art & Lifestyle, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment