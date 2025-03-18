RSVP for Women’s History Event by March 19

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Reservations for the Women’s History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of women and girls in the community are due March 19.

The brunch will be Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the White Rose at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway; doors open at 10:30am.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1680 or by visiting www.stmaryscountymd.gov/cwawards. Deadline for reservations is March 19.

Each year, four awards are presented: the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement and Hometown Shero awards (selected by CFW), and the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards (community nomination; selected by independent panel of judges).

This year’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Charlottis Woodley, a longtime advocate for education and community empowerment. The 2025 Hometown Shero Award will be presented to Norma Pipkin and Marta Kelsey to recognize their years of service to the community.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Yolanda Wilson, president of the College of Southern Maryland.