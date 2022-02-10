February 10, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

Farmers Market Is Back at the Airport -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Tickets on Sale for ‘Puffs’ at Three Notch Theatre -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Calling All Brides to HSMC Show -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

NAACP to Hold Virtual College, Career Fair -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

RSVP for Black History Month Breakfast

Posted by on Thursday, February 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

King's Message

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer will be joining the virtual Maryland 4th & 5th Congressional Districts’ Black History Month breakfast. As the event marks 41 years, the congressman said he is glad to be speaking at the celebration. It will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 12.

This year’s Black History Month theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett will be the keynote speaker.

“Dr. Corbett was instrumental in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is fitting we welcome her to the Fifth District to speak to the importance of health in our community,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Reps. Anthony Brown (D-MD) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) will also attend.

Registration is currently open for the breakfast. RSVP by emailing [email protected] to receive the virtual link.

Follow Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment