RSVP for Black History Month Breakfast

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer will be joining the virtual Maryland 4th & 5th Congressional Districts’ Black History Month breakfast. As the event marks 41 years, the congressman said he is glad to be speaking at the celebration. It will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 12.

This year’s Black History Month theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett will be the keynote speaker.

“Dr. Corbett was instrumental in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is fitting we welcome her to the Fifth District to speak to the importance of health in our community,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Reps. Anthony Brown (D-MD) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) will also attend.

Registration is currently open for the breakfast. RSVP by emailing [email protected] to receive the virtual link.

