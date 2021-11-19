R&P Offering Day Trip to New York

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 19, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks will host a day trip to New York City on December 11.

With so many unique attractions, world-famous museums, theaters, and skyscrapers, there is always plenty to do in New York City. Even with the cold weather, New York City is transformed into a winter wonderland — from the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to the Christmas window displays at Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, ice skating or riding a carriage through Central Park. There are endless Christmas sights to enjoy during the holiday season in the Big Apple.

Window shopping takes on a whole new meaning as Manhattan’s most celebrated department stores unveil their annual holiday windows. From Macy’s and Lord & Taylor to Bloomingdale’s and Barneys, Christmas in New York City would not be complete without a visit to these windows decorated for the holidays. While there you can take the time to Christmas shop for that special someone.

Registration for the trip closes at 5 pm November 23.

Depart: 5:30 am (12/11/21)

Return: 12:30 am (12/12/21)

Departure and return location is at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Cost is $90 (resident)/$100 (non-resident) per person (including children). No refunds.

Important Trip Information

The bus will arrive in NYC around 11:30 am and depart at 7 pm. Trips will travel on a coach bus with heating and air conditioning. Most buses offer a restroom and reclining seating. All trips require a pre-registration deadline to ensure enough participants; a minimum of 30 participants are required for a trip. If space is still available after the deadline, late registrations will be accepted. Trips canceled due to low registration will receive a 100% refund. An adult must accompany passengers younger than 18. Bus trip reservations are final, and cancellations will not result in a refund.

For more information, email webtrac@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.