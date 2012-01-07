New Room for Wounded Vet

Video by Jay Friess, editor

Music by Kevin MacLeod

Lexington Park-based nonprofit group Patuxent Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on the first of several projects for veterans. The group will be adding on to the Mechanicsville home of Caleb Getscher, a Marine severely wounded last year in Afghanistan. The addition is the first of ten actions the group has planned for the Gary Senese Memorial Veterans Repair Corps project, which is being funded by Home Depot and Wyle Aerospace as well as several local firms, including GTMR Inc. and the Great Mills Trading Post.