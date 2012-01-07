New Room for Wounded Vet
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOSzJA13AOg]
Video by Jay Friess, editor
Music by Kevin MacLeod
Lexington Park-based nonprofit group Patuxent Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on the first of several projects for veterans. The group will be adding on to the Mechanicsville home of Caleb Getscher, a Marine severely wounded last year in Afghanistan. The addition is the first of ten actions the group has planned for the Gary Senese Memorial Veterans Repair Corps project, which is being funded by Home Depot and Wyle Aerospace as well as several local firms, including GTMR Inc. and the Great Mills Trading Post.
Heart-warming! God bless the men and women who sacrifice so that we can live free. Thankful for all those who have step-up and reached out in so many ways to help our wounded warriors. Praying that many more will join the effort to recognize and help those who have given so much.