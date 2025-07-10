Roll On In to a Summer Skate Night
(St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Facebook graphic)
Friday Summer Skate events have returned at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown. Each Friday through August 15, families can enjoy roller skating from 1 to 4pm, with a new theme every week.
There is a $5 entrance fee for all, and skates may be rented for an additional $2.50.
2025 Friday Summer Skate weekly themes include:
- July 11 — Pajama Skate: Get comfy and wear your favorite pajamas.
- July 18 — Character Skate: Dress like your favorite movie, book, or play character.
- July 25 — Beat the Heat: Cool off indoors with popsicles.
- August 1 — Color Craze: Come decked out in your favorite color.
- August 8 — Superhero Skate: Wear your favorite Superhero costume.
- August 15 — Team Spirit: Wear apparel from your favorite sports team.
In addition to Friday Summer Skate, the center hosts Family Skate every Sunday, except holidays, from 2 to 5pm. This year-round weekly event provides the opportunity for skaters of all ages and abilities to join in the fun. Like Friday Summer Skate, entry is $5, and skate rental is available for $2.50.
Advanced reservations can be made online for both Friday Summer Skate and the year-round Family Skate program. More information can be found here.
For questions or assistance, call the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks at 301-475-4200, ext.1800 or email [email protected].