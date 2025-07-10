Roll On In to a Summer Skate Night

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 10, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Friday Summer Skate events have returned at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown. Each Friday through August 15, families can enjoy roller skating from 1 to 4pm, with a new theme every week.

There is a $5 entrance fee for all, and skates may be rented for an additional $2.50.

2025 Friday Summer Skate weekly themes include:

July 11 — Pajama Skate: Get comfy and wear your favorite pajamas.

July 18 — Character Skate: Dress like your favorite movie, book, or play character.

July 25 — Beat the Heat: Cool off indoors with popsicles.

August 1 — Color Craze: Come decked out in your favorite color.

August 8 — Superhero Skate: Wear your favorite Superhero costume.

August 15 — Team Spirit: Wear apparel from your favorite sports team.

In addition to Friday Summer Skate, the center hosts Family Skate every Sunday, except holidays, from 2 to 5pm. This year-round weekly event provides the opportunity for skaters of all ages and abilities to join in the fun. Like Friday Summer Skate, entry is $5, and skate rental is available for $2.50.

Advanced reservations can be made online for both Friday Summer Skate and the year-round Family Skate program. More information can be found here.

For questions or assistance, call the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks at 301-475-4200, ext.1800 or email [email protected].