Rocket Launch Lights Up the Sky
(NASA Wallops photo)
Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.
A Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility early Thursday after being scrubbed 10 times. At 4:25 am the rocket launched, and four minutes later canisters of color exploded in the sky, The Washington Post reports. The article describes what viewers in the Southern Maryland region were able to see.
Fox News reports the USS Stethem, a guided-missile destroyer based in Japan, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Triton Island. This is the second time since President Donald Trump took office that the Pentagon has dispatched a US Navy warship to the South China Sea.
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson wants the US to be ready for the prospect of a war in space, Defense Systems reports in a video update. AFSec Wilson set up a new position, a three-star deputy chief of staff for space.
Boeing executive Pat Shanahan, President Donald Trump’s choice for deputy defense secretary earned approval from the Senate Armed Services Committee, Washington Examiner reports. Mr. Shanahan now faces a vote in the full Senate.
The Washington Post reports DoD is mulling a plan to cancel enlistment contracts for 1,000 foreign-born recruits without legal immigration status. The recruits could face deportation.
ADM Harry Harris, commander of US Pacific Forces, says if the current conflict in the Philippines is any indication, Southeast Asia may be the next major battlefront for Islamic State-supporting jihadists, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Marine Times reports Australian forces are likely to join American troops in fighting Islamic extremists in Asia. “Both of us have a long history of being an expeditionary force when needed, so we begin from a common point I think and we’ve operated alongside for 100 years,” Lt. Gen. David Berger, commander of the USMC Pacific Forces, said. Canada has said it will extend its military mission against ISIS in Iraq for another two years, reports The Gaurdian.
President Trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while the two are in Germany attending the Group of 20 economic summit meeting, The New York Times reports.
Defense Systems reports the Pentagon is upgrading mission systems avionics for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that improves memory, storage, processing speed, display video, and aircraft parametric data.
Pennsylvania will enact “stolen valor” legislation, Military Times reports, that will make impersonating a service member or veteran, or wearing unearned military decorations, a third-degree misdemeanor if it’s done “with intent to obtain money, property, or other benefit.”
Among the new laws that took effect in Maryland on July 1 was a tax break on retirement income of law enforcement, fire, rescue, or emergency services personnel who are 55 or older, The Baltimore Sun reports. The law exempts the first $15,000 of retirement income from state taxes.
A search party set sail for a remote island in the Pacific Ocean recently to look for clues about the fate of aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared 80 years ago during an attempt to fly around the world, Live Science reports. In the latest National Geographic-sponsored expedition seeking Earhart’s remains, a group of forensic dogs will be taken to the Nikumaroro to sniff for human bones.
Contracts:
ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, is being awarded $8,894,068 for modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-14-F-0060) to exercise an option for enterprise-wide information technology services in support of the Naval Air Systems Command. This modification provides for help desk services, desk-side services, and organizational messaging and communications. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (99.7 percent); and San Diego, California (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,139,634 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Herrick Technology Laboratories Inc., Manchester, New Hampshire, has been awarded a $12,704,705 modification (P00009) for Poly-Function Transceiver hardware and software. Contractor will provide airborne-qualified, software-defined radio frequency transceiver capable of tactically supporting multiple mission functions in the electromagnetic spectrum. Work will be performed in Manchester, New Hampshire; and Germantown, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 19, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-16-C-0118).
Asturian Group Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-17-D-5045); CCI Energy and Construction Services LLC, Augusta, Maine (N40085-17-D-5046); Cornerstone Construction Services LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts (N40085-17-D-5047); Structural Associates Inc., East Syracuse, New York (N40085-17-D-5048) and Tantara Corp., Worcester, Massachusetts (N40085-17-D-5049), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award design-build, design-bid-build construction contract for facilities primarily located within the area of responsibility (AOR) of Public Works Department (PWD) Maine, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined is $95,000,000. The work to be performed provides for but is not limited to new construction, demolition, repair, alteration, and renovation of buildings, systems and infrastructure and may include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and communication systems. Types of facilities include administrative, industrial, maintenance, warehouses, hangars, communications, personnel support, recreation, lodging, dormitory, medical, training, ranges, and roads. CCI Energy and Construction Services LLC is being awarded task order 0001 at $5,614,874 for the Williams seawall repair at Boston Harbor, Boston, Massachusetts. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by April 2018. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the PWD Maine AOR. Fiscal 2017 federal buildings fund (General Services Administration) contract funds in the amount of $5,634,874 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 19 proposals received. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a maximum ceiling $36,189,219 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for wargame support services in support of the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL). Work includes research, planning, execution, and assessment focused principally on MCWL’s responsibilities for executing the Marine Corps Wargaming Title 10 Program, Expeditionary Warrior, and support for various wargames. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,193,794 will be obligated on the first task order immediately following contract award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-17-D-7401).
Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,119,499 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40085-15-D-0083) to exercise option two for annual custodial services at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story. The work to be performed provides for annual custodial services, including, but not limited to, all management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor, and transportation services necessary to perform custodial services for office space, restrooms, and other types of rooms. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $24,328,202. Work will be performed at various installations in Virginia Beach, Virginia (76 percent); and Portsmouth, Virginia (24 percent), and work is expected to be completed June 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,992,624 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
Lockheed Martin Corp., Akron, Ohio, is being awarded $7,514,694 for undefinitized contract action delivery order 0008 under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00104-12-G-0726) for the repair and refurbishment of 11 vertical launch anti-submarine rocket motors; and 11 thrust vector controls used on the vertical launch anti-submarine rocket. Work will be performed in Elkton, Maryland (43 percent); Owego, New York (28 percent); East Aurora, New York (15 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (9 percent); and Simi Valley, California (5 percent). Work will be completed by October 2018. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,682,200 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.
Cantu Services Inc., Wichita Falls, Texas, was awarded a $71,160,945 firm-fixed-price contract for full food service for four dining facilities located at Fort Lee, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Fort Lee, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $71,160,945 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91QF5-17-D-0003).
CGI Federal Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $34,414,829 modification (P00020) to contract W911S0-15-C-0004 for operational and environment core functions requirement for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. Work will be performed in Fort Eustis, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $19,409,494 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
Northrup Grunman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $16,468,221 modification (0001CF) to contract W91QUZ-07-D-0005 for services related to Global Support System Army Enterprise Resources Planning program. Work will be performed in Richmond, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2017. Fiscal 2017 other funds in the amount of $61,607,057 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $12,883,666 modification (P00026) to contract W15QKN-14-C-0032 for the continuation of system engineering and technical assistance support services in support of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, Project Management Office Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2017. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,953,734 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.
AAI Corp. doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded an $11,999,885 modification (P00113) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0108 for Shadow v2 release 6 system baseline update for the Engineering Services Memorandum program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 22, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,999,885 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $9,222,485 modification (000138) to contract W52P1J-14-G-0023 for Army Prepositioned Stock-4, Japan watercraft, logistics support services under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise program. Work will be performed in Japan with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2018. Fiscal 2017 funds in the amount of $9,222,485 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.
National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $12,697,035 modification (P00007) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-15-D-B004) with two one-year option periods for innerspring mattresses. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are North Carolina, and Virginia, with a July 9, 2018, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2018 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
SourceAmerica, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $13,999,989 firm-fixed-price contract for the improved hot weather combat uniform. One bid was solicited and one bid received. Work will be performed in El Paso, Texas; Greensboro, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Miami, Florida, with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $13,999,989 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Natick, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (W911QY-17-C-0103).
Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $10,858,406 modification (P00054) to contract W52P1J-11-C-0005 for ammo supply point/theater storage area in the Kuwait Area of Responsibility. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,858,406 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.
Huntington Ingalls Industry, Newport News, Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $219,377,731 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-4301) to exercise options for the execution activities under USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul availability. This option exercise will accomplish execution efforts for maintenance, repair, test and routine work that includes growth work on USS Columbus (SSN 762).Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $219,377,731 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum ceiling $93,000,000 four and a half year, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the software maintenance and software technical and development support for the Command and Control Personal Computer (C2PC), and the Tactical Service Oriented Architecture (TSOA) system. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 30, 2017. If all ordering periods are exercised, work will continue through December 2021. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,637,391 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-17-D-2602).