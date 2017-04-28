Robotics Talks ‘Trash Trek’ at Competition

Fifty-eight elementary and middle school teams competed at the 2017 LEGO Robotics Championship junior division April 8 at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus.

This year’s challenge theme was “Trash Trek.” Teams were asked to use LEGO Mindstorm/EV3 robotics systems to build robots that could complete a laundry list of trash-related tasks, like bumping into a LEGO composter and turning it on and using the robot to initiate a recycling process. The teams earned points for each task successfully completed by their robot, with up to approximately 1,000 points possible.

“I think it gets the kids to learn how to handle challenges and learn a step-by-step process,” said Ann Stine, coach for the GLS Lions Gold team of Grace Lutheran School. “Also, they learn how to work together.”

Parent helper Anita Scott of Hollywood was among the crowd of anxious onlookers as her daughter Gabbi, 9, and her team, the Trashtalkers of The King’s Christian Academy, competed in one of the early heats. “I think it’s been great,” Ms. Scott said. “It’s taught her team-building. And as a mother of a daughter, I like that she’s getting involved in a STEM program.”

Patti Edwards, a teacher from Our Lady Star of the Sea, worked with the team from her school, the Robohawks, as they prepared for their next match. Ms. Edwards noted that events like the LEGO championship at CSM allow the students with technical and engineering skills to apply their strengths and shine outside of the classroom. “These are our problem-solvers for the future,” Ms. Edwards said.

In the elementary team competition, top overall awards went to the Beach Brainiacs of Beach Elementary School for Project, and Brick Girls of Barstow Elementary School won for Robot Performance.

In the middle school team competition, the Tiny Boxes of Plum Point Middle School won the Champion’s Award. The top overall awards of Project went to Husky Robotics of Matthew Henson Middle School, Core Values went to the Trashformers of Piccowaxen Middle School, Tiny Boxes won Robot Design, Loading… from Plum Point Middle School won Robot Performance and Reckless Robots from the Purple Boot Mentoring Program won Robot Champion.

MD Volt Inc., a Maryland-based nonprofit that promotes electric transport, is a regular guest at the annual LEGO championship. The group set up cars in the CSM parking lot during the competition. Spectators and students had the chance to stop by and check out the latest electric vehicles and learn about electric vehicle technology.

CSM hosts the LEGO competition with funding provided by STEM sponsors through the CSM Foundation. For information about the championship and a list of all the awards and team scores, visit here and here.

For photos from the event, click here.

Elementary School Awards

Volunteer of the Year

Jean Nelson

Ronda Jacobs

Runner-Ups, Robot Performance

10th — Educational Candy, Piney Point Elementary School

Ninth — TiRecycle, Piney Point Elementary School

Eighth — Techno-phins 3.0, Matula Elementary School

Seventh — Radioactive Bots, Piney Point Elementary School

Sixth — Crash Bots, Piney Point

Fifth — Robo Trash Busters, Mudd Elementary School

Fourth — Trash Masters, Beach Elementary School

Third — Sunderland Elementary, Sunderland Elementary School

Second — Trash Talking Robots, Piney Point Elementary School

Core Awards

Research — Sunderland Elementary Ninjaneers, Sunderland Elementary School

Innovative Solution — Trash Nados, Barstow Elementary School

Presentation — Educational Candy, Piney Point Elementary School

Top Overall Awards

Project — Beach Brainiacs, Beach Elementary School

Robot Performance — Brick Girls, Barstow Elementary School

Middle School Awards

Volunteer of the Year

Jimmy Moore, Our Lady Star of the Sea

Dan Stine, Grace Lutheran School

Judges Awards

Against All Odds — Mattawoman Robotics Magic, Mattawoman Middle School

Rising Star — Husky Robotics, Matthew Henson Middle School

Core Awards

Inspiration — Lego Robotics Team, Mill Creek Middle School

Teamwork — Robohawks, Our Lady Star of the Sea

Gracious Professionalism — Loading…, Plum Point Middle School

Research — GLS Lions Gold, Grace Lutheran School

Innovative Solution­ — Lucky Charms, Calvert Middle School

Presentation — No award given.

Mechanical Design­ — Zerobots, Northern Middle School

Programming — Trashtalkers, The King’s Christian Academy

Strategy & Innovation — Green Machine, Piccowaxen Middle School

Top Overall Awards

Project — Husky Robotics, Matthew Henson Middle School

Core Values — Trashformers, Piccowaxen Middle School

Robot Design — Tiny Boxes, Plum Point Middle School

Robot Performance — Loading…, Plum Point Middle School

Robot Champion — Reckless Robots, Purple Boot Mentoring Program

Top All-Around

Champion’s Award — Tiny Boxes, Plum Point Middle School

