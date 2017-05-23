Robotics Courses Increase at SMHEC

Learn about new degrees and robotics courses and refresh your knowledge of existing programs at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center (SMHEC) during its open house on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, from 4 to 7 pm.

SMHEC open house visitors will be able to meet with representatives from nine universities, who will be able to answer questions and share information about more than 90 degree programs, bachelor completion degrees, doctorates, and more than 50 master’s degree programs that are all available at the center.

These programs allow Southern Maryland residents to get top degrees and continue their educations here in St. Mary’s County, so they do not have to travel or leave the region.

SMHEC is located at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

New programs include master’s and graduate certificates in robotics engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, for 2017 with four new electives including robot learning and robot human interaction. The core courses in robotics engineering have been running at the higher ed center for the last three years.

There is also a new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity from University of Maryland University College available at the center, and a master’s in cybersecurity from Webster University.

All classes for the programs are held at the higher education center.

Students take classes at the higher ed center in the evenings and on Saturdays. This allows working people to fit higher education into their schedules, and is an opportunity for a degree from a world-class university right in Southern Maryland.

Learn how to Get Tomorrow’s Degree Today with SMHEC during the open house on June 28.

For additional information, call SMHEC at 301-737-2500, or visit the website listed above for details on the 90 degrees.

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center also offers conference space for groups from eight to 430 people in a central and easily accessible venue with plenty of parking. The spaces can be used for training and professional development, with a space to fit every need. The rooms include a computer with access to the Internet, LCD projector, and a screen, as well as a whiteboard and supplies. While the open house will focus on serving the needs of students, the SMHEC website can give you more information about the physical location of the center and how it can be used to fit your needs or the needs of your organization.

To learn more about the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, visit its Leader member page.