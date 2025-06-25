Roadwork Continues Along MD Rt. 5

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Maryland State Highway Administration reminds drivers to plan ahead for summer construction-related roadwork along Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County. The department has several projects that will occur on Point Lookout Road this summer.

The State Highway Administration will continue its advance utility relocation work for the MD 5 highway improvements in Great Mills. SHA has permitted utility crews to close a single-lane or shoulder this week from 9am to 3pm between MD 471 (Indian Bridge Road) and MD 246 (Great Mills Road); work hours are subject to change.

Drivers are also reminded that construction work continues for the MD 5 Bridge Replacement Project at Hilton Run. SHA is using a temporary signal to alternate northbound and southbound MD 5 traffic through the work zone.

SHA reminds drivers to remain alert, plan additional travel time, and slow down in work zones for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

Customers who have questions may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 800-331-5603.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov.