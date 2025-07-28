Road to Careers Promotes Workforce Development

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 28, 2025 · Leave a Comment

(College of Southern Maryland photo)

The College of Southern Maryland is a subrecipient of the first round of funding from Maryland’s new Road to Careers initiative.

In partnership with the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, CSM will lead a new Integrated Education and Training program for GED and English as a Second Language students that combines foundational learning with job-specific training. The program is designed to help students quickly transition into the workforce with recognized credentials and real-world skills.

The $24 million, six-year program, announced by Gov. Wes Moore (D), aims to prepare 1,200 Marylanders for skilled jobs in transportation and construction while reducing barriers to employment and expanding access to opportunity.

“This initiative meets students where they are,” said Ellen Flowers-Fields, vice president of continuing education and workforce development at CSM. “We’re helping learners move forward academically and professionally, all while building a strong pipeline of local talent for in-demand trades.”

The CSM-led effort will serve up to 14 students in its first cycle.

Over the course of 115 instructional hours, participants will build foundational math and language skills alongside technical training in construction trades core skills. Upon completion of the following courses students will earn the pre-apprenticeship workforce training certificate: OSHA 10-Hour Construction, American Traffic Safety Services Association Flagger, National Safety Council First Aid, CPR, AED, and Construction Trades Core Skills.

Students also will receive tutoring, books, and basic tools from CSM, and wraparound services such as transportation assistance, case management, and job placement support from the Tri-County Council.

Learn more about the Road to Careers initiative here.