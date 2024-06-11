Residents Honored for Historic Preservation Efforts

The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission presented its annual Historic Preservation Awards.

Established in 1999, the awards recognize outstanding achievement and excellence in the field of local historic preservation.

The 2024 recipients are:

Service Award: Presented to Eve Love and John Cook for their contributions to local historical preservation through their research and resulting book, “Before the Base,” which provides a snapshot in time of the farms, businesses, and communities that were acquired in 1942 for the development of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Service Award: Presented to Father Francis Michael Walsh for his contributions through his book, "The Story of the Saint Indigoes Mission 1634 – 1994," which chronicles the history of the Catholic Jesuit Mission in St. Mary's County, following their story from settlers into the modern era.

Project Award: Presented to Paul Choporis for his contributions through the conservation and re-purposing of the old Honey Lane restaurant and bar, originally established in 1946 in Lexington Park.

Awards were presented May 14. Video is available here.

The Historic Preservation Commission invites all residents to attend or watch the upcoming historical lecture on Southern Maryland tobacco barns, which will take place at 6pm May 30, 2024, in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The lecture will air live on SMCG TV Channel 95 and on the SMCG YouTube channel.