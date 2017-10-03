Report: Captain at Fault in El Faro Sinking

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A Coast Guard report released Sunday says the primary cause of the October 2015 sinking of the cargo ship El Faro, which killed all 33 aboard, was the captain underestimating the strength of a hurricane and overestimating the ship’s strength, Navy Times reports. The report states that Capt. Michael Davidson “misjudged the path of Hurricane Joaquin and overestimated the vessel’s heavy weather survivability while also failing to take adequate precautions to monitor and prepare for heavy weather. During critical periods of navigation … he failed to understand the severity of the situation, even when the watch standards warned him the hurricane was intensifying.”

US Navy ships operating in congested waterways will begin using the Automatic Identification System, or AIS, to help avoid crashes, reports NPR. AIS has been around for some 20 years and has long been required aboard commercial vessels. It is used to share information among ships, including the type of vessel, its name, speed, location, and whether it might be on a collision course with another ship.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting his time trying to open lines of communication with North Korea. That’s the sentiment of President Donald Trump, reports The New York Times. On Sunday, President Trump seemed to rule out a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear-edged confrontation with Pyongyang.

Warrior Scout says that North Korea should fear South Korea’s air force. South Korea had little to no air force to speak of during the Korean War, but afterward the country was trained and equipped to a high standard. In any North/South rematch, the report states, South Korea’s air force could count on facing off against a Korean People’s Army Air Force, equipped with some of the latest bloc fighter jets.

China’s first stealth fighter, the Chengdu J-20, has entered service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, Popular Mechanics reports. First revealed in 2011, the J-20 is only the third stealth fighter to enter service with any air force, after the F-22A Raptor and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The governor of Guam is asking the US Department of Defense to halt military construction projects on the island until the shortage of foreign labor is remedied, reports Military Times. Federal immigration officials have denied most of the requests by Guam businesses to use temporary foreign labor under the H-2B visa program.

It’s been more than two months since President Trump nominated Mark Esper to be Army secretary. Washington Examiner reports Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Armed Services chairman, said his committee will hold a confirmation hearing soon. Esper is a Raytheon lobbyist and former Army lieutenant colonel.

A pair of Poseidon surveillance planes were set to arrive in Hawaii, Stars and Stripes reports, the first time a P-8 detachment has deployed to Oahu for maritime-security missions. The planes will operate out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Marine Times reports two service members were injured when a Marine MV-22B Osprey made a hard landing Friday in Syria. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Veterans Affairs officials say they will post details of all official travel by department Secretary David Shulkin online to provide transparency about his travels, reports Army Times. This comes after reports of other Cabinet officials using pricey aircraft for business trips.

Army Times reports military families should see more consistency in their out-of-pocket costs as the reformed Tricare benefit takes effect Jan. 1, but some family advocates question whether those costs will go up.

NAS Patuxent River took three top honors in the Naval District Washington Community Service Program of the Year awards in the categories of Personal Excellence Partnership; Health, Safety, and Fitness; and Environmental Stewardship, DVIDS reports.

Contracts:

Global Technical Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a $63,191,604 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-14-D-5213) to increase the contract ceiling value for production of the Common Processing System (CPS), spares and associated engineering services. The CPS is a computer processing system based on an open architecture design. It is intended to support the computer requirements of various Navy combat systems. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2019. No funding will be obligated at the time of award as funding will be provided with individual delivery orders issued under this contract. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

Radiation Safety and Control Services Inc., Stratham, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,669,227 sole-source, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide the Mirion Battlefield Dosimeter (MBD-2) and auxiliary equipment to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Maryland. The MBD-2 measures and records dose for gamma, neutron, and beta (shallow). The supplies under this contract will support Navy and Warfighters all over the world in hostile environments. Battlefield commanders will have real-time data to monitor and assess personnel tactical availability, and so that medical personnel can assess health conditions of personnel exposed to radiation. Work will be performed in Turku, Finland (95 percent); and in Atlanta, Georgia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,862,084 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The supplies needed are available from only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00167-17-C-0005). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $20,563,937 option period one modification (P00006) to extend services under a fixed price incentive firm/cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HTC711-17-C-D001. This brings the cumulative face value of the contract from $9,350,154 to $29,914,091. The contract is for Information Technology Service Management Enterprise Support. Work will be performed primarily at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and other locations Defense Information Systems Agency Defense Enterprise Computing Center, St. Louis, Missouri; US Transportation Command Office, Washington, District of Columbia; Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, Norfolk, Virginia; and the Pentagon, with an expected option period one completion date of Sept. 30, 2018. The support is funded by fiscal 2018 transportation working capital funds; operations and maintenance funds; and Defense Health Agency funds. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 1, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,113,468 option period two modification (P00012) to extend services under a firm-fixed-price contract HTC711-16-F-D011. This brings the cumulative face value of the contract from $16,512,154 to $26,625,622. This contract supports Joint Distribution Process Analysis Center core functions to include global deployment and distribution network and infrastructure assessments, analytically driven operational courses of action, joint capability analysis to inform programmatic decisions, systems integration and data management, Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise analysis / global distribution performance assessments, and future transformation analysis. Work will be performed primarily at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, with an expected option period two completion date of Sept. 30, 2018. The support is funded by fiscal 2018 transportation working capital funds and operations and maintenance funds. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 1, 2017)

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded a $41,918,231 modification (P00026) to contract W58RGZ-15-C-0047 for the procurement of 36 Block III kits for Shadow Tactical unmanned aircraft systems. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 1, 2021. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $41,918,231 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)



Kirlin Builders LLC, Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $41,356,549 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and renew the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute, Buildings 43 and 47. Seven bids were solicited with three received. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $41,356,549 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (W912DY-17-F-0768). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, has been awarded a $20,973,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a pump house and fuel-storage facility at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of April 18, 2019. Fiscal 2016 military construction funds in the amount of $20,973,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (W912PP-17-D-0011). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

Kirlin Builders LLC, Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $13,895,436 firm-fixed-price contract to design, repair and renew the Same Day Surgery and Family Care Unit Departments in Building 302 of the Winn Army Community Hospital in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Seven bids were solicited with four received. Work will be performed in Fort Stewart, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $13,895,436 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-17-F-0633). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

J&J Maintenance Inc., Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $12,962,667 firm-fixed-price contract to replace older and obsolete electrical distribution equipment in Buildings 9 and 10 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Seven bids were solicited with three received. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 4, 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,962,667 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-17-F-0812). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

Coastal Design and Construction Inc., Gloucester, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,121,889 firm-fixed-price contract for dyke marsh wetland restoration and stabilization in Alexandria, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,121,889 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-17-C-0053). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois, has been awarded a $9,194,855 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging for the Inland Waterway, Delaware River to Chesapeake Bay. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,194,855 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-17-C0041). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2017)

COLSA Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $56,190,669 modification (P00023) for technical and management advisory services command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and cyber support. The contractor will provide additional research, development, test and evaluation, and acquisition support services. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts; Gunter Annex, Alabama; Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Beale Air Force Base, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30 2018. This modification includes foreign military sales support. Fiscal 2018 research, development, production, operations, and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,141,221 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2486-16-F-0031).

Global Professional Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a base year plus four option-years labor hour contract (HHM402-17-C-0087) with a ceiling of $18,269,816 to provide Security, Executive, Logistics, Facility, and Financial support services for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) National Media Exploitation Center located in Bethesda, Maryland. Through this award, DIA will procure services for program management support, contract financial management support, logistics support, facility management support, security support, foreign disclosure support, engagement support, mission staff support, and executive support services. Work will be performed in the national capital region with an expected completion date of Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,930,759 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through a 100 percent small business set-aside completion and nine offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Cloud Lake Technology LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a labor hour contract (HMM402-17-C-0109) with a value of $16, 814,130 to provide management and analytic support to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Insider Threat Group (ITG), which serves as the Hub of DIA’s Insider Threat Program. The ITG identifies anomalous behavior indicative of an insider threat and works with other DIA elements to mitigate the threat. Work will be performed in the national capital region with an expected completion date of May 30, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,537,239 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through a 100 percent small business set-aside in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation part 12.300. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 29, 2017)

