Replenish Your Creative Soul at AMG

Need a break to replenish your creative soul? Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in Solomons invites you to take part in a mid-week escape and enjoy several garden-inspired workshops at the Garden Escape: A Mid-Week Garden & Craft Series May 16 through 18.

You don’t need to be an avid gardener or an artist to enjoy these offerings. Enjoy morning garden workshops, afternoon arts and crafts projects, and boxed lunch options from featured restaurants in the Solomons area. Attend one day or all three. Take advantage of a week-long plant sale, extra gift shop discounts on garden items, and the opportunity to enjoy Annmarie galleries and grounds.

Celebrate spring where art and nature meet.

Workshops include Kokedama: Japanese String Gardens; Terracotta Planters in the Clay Studio; The Glen Dale Azaleas: A Propagation Workshop; Bowling Ball Mosaic; Creative Containers & Fairy Gardens; and Garden Watercolors for Complete Beginners.

Kokedama is the Japanese art of creating hanging gardens using plants, moss, soil, and string. Make hanging gardens with workshop supplies, or shop the plant sale to make a unique creations.

Enjoy an afternoon in the clay studio with Sarah Houde as she introduces simple techniques to create textured terracotta planters. Planters will need two weeks to fire in kiln, and participants will be called for pickup when complete.

Explore Annmarie’s vast Glen Dale azalea collection and learn what makes them unique. Find favorite specimens and learn how to take clippings and propagate them for your own garden.

Pre-registration required. For a detailed schedule and to register, click here or call 410-326-4640.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.