Reminder: UAS Safety Talk Is July 27

Join The Patuxent Partnership for a panel discussion on unmanned aircraft systems safety on Tuesday, July 27.

The virtual program, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, will be facilitated by moderator, retired US Navy RADM Tim Heely, a senior vice president of strategy at Vanilla Unmanned and former board member for Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI.

The panelists will be:

Robert Bader, UAS and Targets Chief Airworthiness Engineer, NAVAIR Airworthiness & CYBERSAFE Office (ACO)

CAPT Stewart Harro, Managing Director Air Safety, FedEx Express

Jay Kinser, Manager, Strategic Programs Branch UAS Integration Office at Federal Aviation Administration

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

