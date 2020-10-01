Reminder: Pax Partnership Upcoming Webinars

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, October 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Talk with Rick Tarr of Tech Bridge & MD Comptroller Peter Franchot

The Patuxent Partnership will offer an opportunity to learn more about Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge. Save the date for an October 6 webinar with Rick Tarr, Tech Bridge director.

The webinar will be presented from 9 to 10 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Lead by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge focuses on unmanned aviation, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, and live/virtual/constructive environments for training and test.

The US Navy designated Southern Maryland for its technological ecosystem, and its infrastructure that provides resources that have historically made the area a strong partner with the Navy, and its local industrial and academic base.

Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge collaborates across the region with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technology Division, and with industry and academic organizations including the University of Maryland, Georgia Tech Research Institute, St. Mary’s College, the College of Southern Maryland, and The Patuxent Partnership.

Put the date on your calendar. Register here.

A webinar is also planned with Maryland Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot. Mark your calendar and join TPP for the free event to be held from 1 to 2 pm Thursday, October 15. Registration is now open for the event. Click here.

St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with TPP for Mr. Franchot’s webinar.

The comptroller will provide general updates as well as answer questions from attendees.

Prior to his election to statewide office, Mr. Franchot served 20 years in the House of Delegates, representing the residents of Montgomery County. Mr. Franchot served on the House Appropriations Committee and chaired its transportation and the environment subcommittee. Throughout his career, he has been a strong advocate for education, health care, transportation, and environmental protection initiatives.

As comptroller, Mr. Franchot has been an independent voice and fiscal watchdog for the taxpayers of Maryland. He serves on the three-member Board of Public Works, which approves millions of dollars in State contracts each year. Comptroller Franchot has worked tirelessly to keep Maryland competitive in the knowledge-based economy, assisting working families, and protecting the state’s natural resources.

Once registered to participate, attendees will receive the webinar log-in details 24-48 hours prior to the program.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.