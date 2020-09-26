Reminder: Census Deadline Is Sept. 30

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Saturday, September 26, 2020

The 2020 Census is nearly over, and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer strongly urges all Marylanders who have not filled out their Census form to do so to ensure they are counted. The Census deadline to complete the form is Wednesday, September 30.

“An incomplete Census would harm many of the communities in Maryland’s Fifth District by failing to allocate adequate resources to our communities,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “When everyone is counted accurately, our state and our district receives needed resources to ensure essential health services are available to all Marylanders, our transportation projects are funded, and our schools have the resources they need to help our children. An accurate count also ensures accurate representation in Congress and improves the quality of life of our citizens through job creation and the development of new businesses in our communities.”

Mr. Hoyer encouraged residents to fill out their Census form today if they haven’t already.

“Visit my2020Census.gov and share this information with your family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Again, the deadline to complete your Census form is September 30, so don’t delay,” he said.

