Registration Open for Youth Basketball Players, Coaches

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 19, 2025

Registration is open for the upcoming R&P Youth Recreational Basketball League season.

The program runs from November 2025 through March 2026 at numerous St. Mary’s County Public Schools and Recreation & Parks facilities. The program is designed to provide a fun, educational, and competitive environment for children of all skill levels enrolled in grades 1 through 10. Teams will be organized into North, South, and Central regions ensuring a balanced and engaging season for all participants.

To register, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, then click on Online Registration and navigate to the Sports section. Registration is $140 per child for county residents.

R&P is also seeking applicants to become volunteer coaches for the league. Volunteer coaching offers opportunities for passionate individuals who are eager to make a positive impact on local youth basketball players. Coaches will play a crucial role in developing players’ skills, promoting teamwork, and fostering a love for the game. Volunteer coaches are expected to hold one practice per week at a designated time and location as well as attend one game each weekend.

Coaches must be at least 18, possess knowledge of the game of basketball, create team unity, and help develop the skills of young players. Candidates must register online, complete a volunteer form, and complete and pass a background check. Volunteers are required to complete assigned training.

To apply to become a coach, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/sports and click on the links for volunteer coaches to complete your online registration and application.

For more information, email [email protected].

