Note: Some of the speakers have had to decline and The Patuxent Partnership is reaching out to other speakers. TPP will make a decision by Monday, October 27, whether to go forward or reschedule.

The Patuxent Partnership‘s annual Defense Summit will be held November 19, 2025, at the USMSM Smart Building in California, MD.

The draft agenda will be provided soon. The government shutdown has created some challenges, organizers said.

Registration is available here.

NOTE: Pre-registration for the event will close at noon Monday, November 17, or until maximum capacity is reached. If that happens, TPP will still accept walk-ins at the door; however, they will be required to pay a walk-in registration fee.

Early Defense Summit sponsors include Northrop Grumman, Diamond sponsor, and Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and CDW-G, Silver sponsors.

Sponsorship opportunities for the summit may be found here.

Addison Welch (event-related info) HR & Membership Coordinator [email protected] / 301-866-0541

Vandy Young (logos/advertisements) Communications & Public Relations Manager [email protected] / 240-317-6001

