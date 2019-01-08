Register Now for Junior Science Symposium

High school students can register now to participate in the 2019 Maryland Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, set for Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The symposium is being managed by The Patuxent Partnership.

TPP is a non-profit organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia. The group is managing the regional JSHS program, working with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Students who participate will submit a research paper on their topic of interest. A review panel will invite chosen students to make presentations at the Maryland JSHS Symposium on March 30, where all of the students will compete to make their presentations at the national symposium.

Abstracts for the symposium are due Jan. 14, 2019. Finished research papers must be submitted by Feb. 11.

Students who are chosen to make presentations at the Maryland JSHS will have the opportunity to win undergraduate, tuition-based scholarships and cash awards that vary from $200 to $2,000. The JSHS will distribute $4,500 in academic scholarships to the top three finalists from the region.

Students who are interested in the symposium can find application details and register for the Maryland JSHS event online.

Sponsored with collaboration from the US Army, Navy, and Air Force, the JSHS program promotes original STEM research and experimentation at the high school level by fostering academic achievement and creativity.

JSHS regional and national symposia are held during the school year and reach more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Department of Defense Schools located in Europe and the Pacific Rim.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

