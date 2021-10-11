Register for TPP’s Heritage Area Program

There is still time to register for The Patuxent Partnership’s second program in its Southern Maryland Heritage Series, “Where Tide and Time Meet.”

Lucille Walker, executive director of Southern Maryland Heritage Area, will lead the virtual program from 11 am to noon on Wednesday, October 13.

Ms. Walker is a passionate advocate for the distinct heritage of the Southern Maryland region.

The three-part “Where Tide and Time Meet” series aims to provide attendees deeper insight to Southern Maryland’s heritage areas. In heritage areas, individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and governments form partnerships to preserve the best of Maryland’s historic sites and towns, unspoiled natural landscapes, and enduring traditions. The first lecture in the series was held in early September.

The Southern Maryland Heritage Area is in the process of becoming the 56th National Heritage Area in the US, with legislation introduced Sen. Ben Cardin and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, with the support of Sen. Chris Van Hollen. The designation will raise the national and international profile of the region.

Additionally, this heritage area has created the Maryland Rediscovery 400 initiative, with the purpose of telling a more complete history of Maryland and its beginnings, with a focus on descendant populations, African-Americans, and First Peoples.

The third part of the series will be held November 10.

