March 28 Event to Match CSM Graduates, Community Members With Area Jobs

From students working on higher education to former students who have already earned their degrees, employers will find a multitude of potential employees at the Tri-County Job and Career Fair on March 28, 2017, at the College of Southern Maryland‘s La Plata Campus. Employers who want to participate in the job fair can register until March 10 on the CSM website.

Employers can take advantage of this unique opportunity to personally meet with motivated and talented individuals.

Attending the event is an excellent way for an organization to gain visibility and maximize recruiting potential, organizers said. Call 301-934-7569 for more information.

The fair is set from 10 am to 2 pm and requires advance registration. The college will offer job seekers a “Ready Room,” where they can learn how to present themselves professionally and in a positive light to potential employers.

“Career Services is excited to host a ‘Ready Room’ during the weeks leading up to the Job and Career Fair. A visit to the Ready Room can result in an outstanding resume, knowing just what to say to recruiters and projecting an overall professional image. We want to help every job seeker be their absolute best and get the job they want,” said Lisa Warren, CSM Career Services senior associate director. “This kind of training is beneficial to both job seekers and employers, as workers will be learning to be professional, getting job skills that will last their entire careers.”

The job fair will be located in the college’s Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 113, on the La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road.

