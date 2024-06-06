Register for Summer Fun Camp at Carver

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Artwork courtesy of St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks)

Summer Fun Camp will be offered at Carver Recreation Center beginning the week of June 24 and will run for one-week sessions through August 9, 2024, from 7am to 5:30pm. Camps also will be held at the Hollywood and Margaret Brent rec centers.

The Carver Rec Center is at 47382 Lincoln Ave. in Lexington Park.

St. Mary’s Recreation & Parks is offering a variety of summer camps for children, ranging from age 4 through rising 10th-graders.

R&P’s summer program guide can be found here.

Sports Camps are available for ages 6-18 throughout the summer. These four-day sessions will be held at various locations throughout the county. Camps include archery, baseball, basketball, soccer, gymnastics, cheer, swim, tennis, pickleball, karate, and softball.

Recreation & Parks has partnered with St. Mary’s County Public Schools to also provide Sports Academies at the county’s three high schools. Sports Academies are open to rising third- through ninth-graders (2024-25 school year) and instruction is provided by high school coaches.

Registration is also now open for School Age Care programs for the 2024-25 school year. Openings remain at Lettie Dent Elementary and Leonardtown Elementary. Limited openings remain at Chesapeake Public Charter School, Duke Elementary, and Evergreen Elementary.

Note: The School Age Care program at Hollywood Recreation Center is scheduled to re-open for the 2024-25 school year; however, the program has not yet received sufficient registrations. Families are encouraged to register prior to June 24. A final determination whether the site will re-open will be made by July 1, 2024.

Register online for camps and school age care at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate or in person at the R&P main office in the Patuxent Building at the governmental center at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 for more information.