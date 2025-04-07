Register for Art of Innovation STEAM Festival

A family-friendly event celebrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics — STEAM — with hands-on experiences, interactive exhibits, and innovative demonstrations will be held from 10am to 2pm April 12 at the Velocity Center in Indian Head. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

Visitors to the Art of Innnovation STEAM Festival will see:

NSWC Robotics Demonstrations – Cutting-edge robots in action.

Discovery Lab, NAWCAD FABLAB and Strategic Education Office– Explore mobile technology hubs featuring robots, 3D printers, and high-tech fabrication tools. Activities for the whole family.

Radio Control Model Aviation – Experience the thrill of remote-controlled flight!

Electronic Kit Building Workshops – Learn how to assemble your own electronic gadgets.

Astronomy Demonstrations – Explore the wonders of space with telescopes and interactive exhibits.

Microscope Science Activities – Discover the microscopic world up close.

Performing & Visual Arts – Enjoy live performances, student artwork displays, and literary showcases.

STEAM Career Panel – Learn about exciting career opportunities in STEAM fields.

Face Painting and Free Ice Cream.

The Velocity Center is at 4465 Indian Head Highway.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

