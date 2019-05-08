Region’s STEM Teachers Recognized

The school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties worked with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative to choose and honor 22 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for their leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering. The STEM teachers were honored with awards.

Honorees this year include eight math teachers, nine science teachers, and five STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in the three counties. The chosen teachers have shown an outstanding performance when it comes to rapport with students, creativity, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. All of the teachers received plaque and cash awards at a dinner held in their honor. For the past 28 years, SMECO has recognized nearly 400 local math and science teachers.

“As educators, you know that STEM skills are becoming more and more coveted by businesses that hire students fresh out of school,” said Austin J. Slater Jr., president and CEO of SMECO. “And SMECO is no different. These students are vital for the continued success of our business because they bring those valuable mathematics, science, and technology skills to the workplace.” Slater told the teachers that they are enabling the next generation.

He added, “Our gifted honorees understand that their job is about more than teaching mathematics, science and technology. It’s about thinking creatively and making classroom experiences exciting for students. They identify ways to leap outside of the educational norms and create experiences that are unexpected, unique and ultimately more memorable. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

In Calvert County

Joella Boggs of Plum Point Elementary School

Henry Faxon of Northern High School

Chelsea Gallihugh of Mill Creek Middle School

Matthew Klapper of Southern Middle School

Ronni Morrissey of Patuxent High School

Kathryn Weiskircher of Plum Point Middle School

Theresa Young of Sunderland Elementary School

In Charles County

Nicholas Andrews of La Plata High School

Thomas Fawcett of Henry E. Lackey High School

Dyanna Finamore of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Rebecca Gibson of La Plata High School

Monica Halloran of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Hannah Matthews of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Charles McCoy of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Megan McKinney-Dyson of Arthur Middleton Elementary School

Amy Vanden Berg of Milton Somers Middle School

St. Mary’s County

Joanne Clapp of Chesapeake Public Charter School

Diane Glasgow of Leonardtown High School

David Holland of Leonardtown Middle School

Heather Howe of Spring Ridge Middle School

Anna Rodriguez of Benjamin Banneker Elementary School

Cortney Watson of Leonardtown High School

Enhancing the quality of life in southern Maryland is part of SMECO’s mission. The cooperative sponsors events for students to encourage them to excel in math, science, and technology. These events include the local MATHCOUNTS competition, the annual Southern Maryland Regional Computer Bowl, and the Elementary Math Challenge. So far this year, nearly 1,100 students in SMECO’s service area have participated in these events.

