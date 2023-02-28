Regional SkillsUSA Competition Results
The Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition was held recently at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD.
Students from the Forrest Center in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Charles County participated in a variety of skilled trades competitions. Students receiving first, second, and third place in each contest advance to the state conference along with students whose contests are state-only competitions.
Some competitions were done locally at the participating school due to low participation or lack of programs in that career field at the other high schools. These competitions have been noted if the school completed a local competition before the regional date. Some schools will send their top three straight to the state conference.
Contests results are as follows:
Advertising Design
- Gold: Blake Brady, Forrest Center
- Silver: Shyla Allgood, North Point
- Bronze: Yuki Ruiz, North Point
Architectural Drafting
- Gold: Nerissa Zobell, Forrest Center
- Silver: Andrew Bethen, North Point
- Bronze: Sean Cooper, Forrest Center
Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair
- Gold: Thomas Marshall, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Aidan Klinc, North Point
- Bronze: Joshua Jones, North Point
Automotive Service Technology
- Gold: Angel Guzman, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Brandon Gordon, North Point
- Bronze: Austin Howard, Stethem
Baking and Pastry Arts
- Gold: Anna Tripp, Forrest Center
- Silver: Tanner Gaton, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Danielle Washington, North Point
Basic Health Care Skills
- Gold: Manmeet Kaur, Stethem
- Silver: Gracie Hutton, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Amalachukwu Okaye, Stethem
Carpentry
- Gold: Connor Wise, Forrest Center
- Silver: Kasey Wheeler, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Nathaniel Miliken, Career & Technology Academy
Cosmetology (CTA Only)
- Gold: Adley Paau Pesquara, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Lacey Hancock, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Casey Bowen, Career & Technology Academy
Crime Scene Investigation (CSI)
- Gold: Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, & Kaelyn Buoy, NP
- Silver: Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, & Aaliyah Davis, NP
- Bronze: Amber Brown, Emma Hall, & Breanna Doyle, Career & Technology Academy
Criminal Justice
- Gold: Keirstin Perez, North Point
- Silver: Madison Cookey, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Aaron Sellow, North Point
Culinary Arts
- Gold: Jacob Adamson, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Amy Ontko, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Quinn Maloit, Career & Technology Academy
Digital Cinema Production
- Gold: Levi Maiers & Victoria McCreary, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Taylor Hill & Catherine Smith, Stethem
- Bronze: Sam Hall & Blake Hill, Career & Technology Academy
Electrical Construction Wiring
- Gold: Victor Peña, North Point
- Silver: Matthew Strickland, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Colton Raley, Forrest Center
Emergency Medical Technician
- Gold: Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Christopher Bell & Kaelyn White, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Hunter King & Kaileigh Weems, Career & Technology Academy
Firefighting
- Gold: Riley Kulikowski, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Cody Davenport, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Nick Boswell, Career & Technology Academy
First Aid/CPR
- Gold: Amanda Hill, Forrest Center
- Silver: Gabrielle Hicks, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Amelia Whittington, Forrest Center
HVAC
- Gold: William Walton, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Jeffrey Wink, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Connor Finnegan, Career & Technology Academy
Internetworking
- Gold: Amulya Akula, North Point
- Silver: Camille Van Erp, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Weston Carr, Forrest Center
Nurse Assisting
- Gold: Averi Lewis, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Ali Alameer, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Matthew Bowie, Career & Technology Academy
Sheet Metal
- Gold: Luke Stevens, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Nathan Lagimoniere, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Austin Crouse, Career & Technology Academy
TeamWorks (CTA Only)
- Gold: Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, & Logan Kinner, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, and Kira Paau, Career & Technology Academy
Technical Drafting
- Gold: John Shorb, Forrest Center
- Silver: Michael Owens, Forrest Center
- Bronze: Jeff Martines, Forrest Center
Photography (CTA Only)
- Gold: Nathan Coston, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Waylon Trigger, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Charles Smith, Career & Technology Academy
Plumbing
- Gold: Robert Phipps, Career & Technology Academy
- Silver: Kaden Walp, Career & Technology Academy
- Bronze: Jose Rodriguez, Stethem
Many industry partners volunteered their time creating, chairing, and judging competitions. Some donated supplies and materials for the competitions and prizes for the medalists. Organizers thanked them for their time and donations:
Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center
Staff members from Medstar Hospital
Volunteers from the local Fire & Rescue Squads
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for hosting the firefighting competition
Staff members of the St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert sheriff’s offices
Staff members from the College of Southern Maryland
Staff members from the St. Mary’s County government
Leonardtown Collision Center
WM Davis General Contractor
Calvert Broadcast
Queen Anne’s County Television
Many staff members from St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Public Schools
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and to help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.
The SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference takes place March 24-25, 2023, in the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore areas.