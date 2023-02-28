Regional SkillsUSA Competition Results

The Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition was held recently at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD.

Students from the Forrest Center in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Charles County participated in a variety of skilled trades competitions. Students receiving first, second, and third place in each contest advance to the state conference along with students whose contests are state-only competitions.

Some competitions were done locally at the participating school due to low participation or lack of programs in that career field at the other high schools. These competitions have been noted if the school completed a local competition before the regional date. Some schools will send their top three straight to the state conference.

Contests results are as follows:

Advertising Design

Gold: Blake Brady, Forrest Center

Silver: Shyla Allgood, North Point

Bronze: Yuki Ruiz, North Point

Architectural Drafting

Gold: Nerissa Zobell, Forrest Center

Silver: Andrew Bethen, North Point

Bronze: Sean Cooper, Forrest Center

Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair

Gold: Thomas Marshall, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Aidan Klinc, North Point

Bronze: Joshua Jones, North Point

Automotive Service Technology

Gold: Angel Guzman, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Brandon Gordon, North Point

Bronze: Austin Howard, Stethem

Baking and Pastry Arts

Gold: Anna Tripp, Forrest Center

Silver: Tanner Gaton, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Danielle Washington, North Point

Basic Health Care Skills

Gold: Manmeet Kaur, Stethem

Silver: Gracie Hutton, Forrest Center

Bronze: Amalachukwu Okaye, Stethem

Carpentry

Gold: Connor Wise, Forrest Center

Silver: Kasey Wheeler, Forrest Center

Bronze: Nathaniel Miliken, Career & Technology Academy

Cosmetology (CTA Only)

Gold: Adley Paau Pesquara, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Lacey Hancock, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Casey Bowen, Career & Technology Academy

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI)

Gold: Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, & Kaelyn Buoy, NP

Silver: Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, & Aaliyah Davis, NP

Bronze: Amber Brown, Emma Hall, & Breanna Doyle, Career & Technology Academy

Criminal Justice

Gold: Keirstin Perez, North Point

Silver: Madison Cookey, Forrest Center

Bronze: Aaron Sellow, North Point

Culinary Arts

Gold: Jacob Adamson, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Amy Ontko, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Quinn Maloit, Career & Technology Academy

Digital Cinema Production

Gold: Levi Maiers & Victoria McCreary, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Taylor Hill & Catherine Smith, Stethem

Bronze: Sam Hall & Blake Hill, Career & Technology Academy

Electrical Construction Wiring

Gold: Victor Peña, North Point

Silver: Matthew Strickland, Forrest Center

Bronze: Colton Raley, Forrest Center

Emergency Medical Technician

Gold: Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Christopher Bell & Kaelyn White, Forrest Center

Bronze: Hunter King & Kaileigh Weems, Career & Technology Academy

Firefighting

Gold: Riley Kulikowski, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Cody Davenport, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Nick Boswell, Career & Technology Academy

First Aid/CPR

Gold: Amanda Hill, Forrest Center

Silver: Gabrielle Hicks, Forrest Center

Bronze: Amelia Whittington, Forrest Center

HVAC

Gold: William Walton, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Jeffrey Wink, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Connor Finnegan, Career & Technology Academy

Internetworking

Gold: Amulya Akula, North Point

Silver: Camille Van Erp, Forrest Center

Bronze: Weston Carr, Forrest Center

Nurse Assisting

Gold: Averi Lewis, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Ali Alameer, Forrest Center

Bronze: Matthew Bowie, Career & Technology Academy

Sheet Metal

Gold: Luke Stevens, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Nathan Lagimoniere, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Austin Crouse, Career & Technology Academy

TeamWorks (CTA Only)

Gold: Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, & Logan Kinner, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, and Kira Paau, Career & Technology Academy

Technical Drafting

Gold: John Shorb, Forrest Center

Silver: Michael Owens, Forrest Center

Bronze: Jeff Martines, Forrest Center

Photography (CTA Only)

Gold: Nathan Coston, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Waylon Trigger, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Charles Smith, Career & Technology Academy

Plumbing

Gold: Robert Phipps, Career & Technology Academy

Silver: Kaden Walp, Career & Technology Academy

Bronze: Jose Rodriguez, Stethem

Many industry partners volunteered their time creating, chairing, and judging competitions. Some donated supplies and materials for the competitions and prizes for the medalists. Organizers thanked them for their time and donations:

Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center

Staff members from Medstar Hospital

Volunteers from the local Fire & Rescue Squads

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for hosting the firefighting competition

Staff members of the St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert sheriff’s offices

Staff members from the College of Southern Maryland

Staff members from the St. Mary’s County government

Leonardtown Collision Center

WM Davis General Contractor

Calvert Broadcast

Queen Anne’s County Television

Many staff members from St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Public Schools

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and to help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

The SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference takes place March 24-25, 2023, in the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore areas.