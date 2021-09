Redistricting Board Meetings Continue

St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board meetings continue through December and are held in Leonardtown.

The board’s meeting schedule is:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Meetings begin at 5:30 pm and are televised live on SMCG Channel 95 and live streamed on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For those without access to cable or the internet, meetings can be heard via teleconference by calling 301-579-7236; access code: 963443.

Meeting are held at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Minutes from previous meetings can be found here.

The Redistricting Board public hearings are scheduled for the following dates and locations and will begin at 6 pm:

Monday, November 8, 2021 – Valley Lee Fire Department, 45245 Drayden Road, Valley Lee

Wednesday, November 10, 2021- Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Turner Road, Charlotte Hall

Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park

For more information, email Diane.Gleissner@stmarysmd.com or Sharon.Ferris@stmarysmd.com.