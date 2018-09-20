RED-INC Sponsors Math Circle

RED-INC, a member of The Patuxent Partnership, is showing its continued support of STEM education in St. Mary’s County by sponsoring the Southern Maryland Math Circle program.

TPP sent out an email to members, thanking RED-INC for this gracious support. By sponsoring the Math Circle program, RED-INC makes it possible for all students to access this extracurricular program free of charge.

Southern Maryland Math Circle is an incredible opportunity for young students. Hosted by math professors from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Southern Maryland Math Circle encourages a sense of discovery and excitement about math through problem-solving and interactive exploration. Past topics include “Hat Games,” “Weird Ways to Multiply,” “Playing Card Polyhedra,” and “Games with Sticks, Sleepovers, and Captain Kirk.”

Southern Maryland Math Circle meets during the school year on the second Saturday of each month at the Lexington Park library, starting Oct. 13 this year, as part of the Global Math Project. It meets from 10 am to noon.

What is RED-INC?

According to its website, listed above, RED-INC was co-founded in 1998 by Karen Garner and Art Weaver after they retired from civil service. With more than 50 years of combined Navy experience, their considerable expertise in Human Systems Integration brought instant credibility and recognition to the company in this field.

Since it was founded, RED-INC has been awarded a number of contracts by the NAVAIR 4.6 Human Systems Department. The company is still receiving Seaport-e task orders like one recent one, awarded in 2013, which extended through March of 2016 and was worth about $72.4 million.

In July 2010, a group of investors led by Dave Aldrich acquired a majority interest in the company and officially changed the name to Research and Engineering Development LLC (RED-LLC), although the company is still commonly referred to as “RED-INC”.

Within the HSI division, RED-INC has supported almost every aircraft platform program, current and vintage both, in the Navy’s inventory since 1970, as well as many Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) programs. Capabilities of Irregular Warfare continue to grow, providing design, development, testing and support for the warfighter and RED-INC’s equipment in this critical area of defense. The company is still active in various science, research, technology, and development programs to enhance its skill set, and will continue to do so in coming years.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

