The Navy hit its 2022 active duty enlisted recruitment goal, but not its officers goal, reports Navy Times. And the service failed to meet target numbers for Reserve officers or enlisted personnel. All of the armed services encountered recruitment challenges this year, which service leaders attributed to factors including more thorough medical screenings, fewer Americans eligible to serve, and low civilian unemployment. Meanwhile, the Navy is bracing for even more significant recruitment difficulties in the coming year.

The Army missed its recruiting goal by 15,000 soldiers, reports Military Times, 25% short of its recruitment goal this year, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.

The Air Force Recruiting Service reports it met its active duty recruitment goals of 2022: its enlisted goal of shipping 26,151 non-prior service future Airmen, its officer accessions goal of 313, and all active duty Space Force recruiting goals. However, neither the Air Force Reserve nor Air National Guard met their final numbers.

The Army National Guard is evaluating whether it should reestablish a national-level recruiting referral bonus program to address a worsening recruiting and end strength shortfall, reports Army Times. They’ve done it before. It was controversial, and people went to prison, but it worked. And now it might return.

A hundred lawmakers in both chambers of Congress and both political parties are pushing the Defense Health Agency for answers on changes to Tricare’s pharmacy coverage, including nearly 15,000 independent and community pharmacies leaving the network in October, reports Military.com.

The Pentagon’s watchdog is reviewing the DoD’s records management policies in light of the news that text messages from key officials in the lead-up to the Capitol insurrection were wiped, reports Defense One.

VA caregiver benefits expanded to all vets on Oct 1, reports Military Times. Veterans of all eras are now eligible for caregiver benefits, an expansion that is expected to add thousands of families to the program in the next year. The move was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but had been delayed two years as officials refined processing and support for the program. Currently, only veterans who served before May 1975 or after September 2001 are eligible for the benefits.

The Air Force grounds 116 C-130Hs due to cracked propeller barrels, reports Military Times. The full C-130H fleet numbered 128 at the start of FY22. Inspections will show how many of the 116 are affected. It is unclear how long it will take to replace the defective propeller assemblies. The groundings primarily affect the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

Fear over a defective part in an ejection seat of an F-35 at Hill Air Force Base, UT, led to grounding and inspecting hundreds of military planes. After all that, only four problems were actually discovered. Breaking Defense reports from inside the military’s race to solve an ejection seat safety conundrum and asks, Was shutting down flight operations worth it?

A Space Force surveillance telescope is now operational in Australia, reports Defense News. A US-built space-monitoring telescope that was moved from New Mexico to Western Australia is officially operational, according to Space Operations Command. The Space Surveillance Telescope was developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to locate and track debris in geosynchronous orbit, about 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface. In 2013, the US DoD signed an agreement with Australia to move the telescope to the Southern Hemisphere to fill a coverage gap.

Two US senators passed a new bill amending the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 to require crypto firms to report cyberthreats they face. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), revised the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act aimed at reducing criminal activities in crypto-space, reports Bitcoinist.com

MacDill Air Force Base and Patrick Space Force Base leaders anticipated reopening all facilities by Monday, reports Air and Space Forces Magazine. Patrick leaders preliminarily reported “minimal damage” to the base and its facilities, while MacDill officials lifted its evacuation order and cleared mission essential personnel, housing residents, and dorm residents to return to the base on Sept. 29.

A new federal rule requires states to plug into the USDA’s antifraud system to continue SNAP deliveries, reports FCW. The goal is prevention of duplicate participation in the key nutrition program and is expected to make enrollment and oversight easier for state workers who run SNAP and for program beneficiaries. The Dept. of Agriculture is set to publish its new interim final rule.

President Joe Biden signs the Continuing Resolution to keep government running through Dec. 16, reports USNI, preventing a government shutdown on the last day of the fiscal year, which was Friday, and giving lawmakers more time to pass Fiscal Year 2023 funding bills, including the annual defense appropriations legislation.

The Supreme Court begins its new term with a slate of major cases, including cases on affirmative action, elections, and religious rights. You can’t ignore the huge cloud that’s formed over the once-revered institution, says MorningBrew.com. The share of Americans who say they trust the Supreme Court has plunged 20% in the last two years to its lowest level on record, according to a new Gallup poll finding only 47%t of US adults say they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the judicial branch of the federal government that is headed by the Supreme Court.

Two weather disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean, reports Miami Herald.com

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was absolutely committed to controversial tax cuts — 24 hours later she’s forced into a humiliating U-turn, reports Fortune.com. Truss dropped a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after announcing it, in a bid to fend off a mounting rebellion from Members of Parliament in her own Conservative Party. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision in a tweet, saying “we get it, and we have listened.” In a statement posted with his tweet, he said the decision to scrap the 45% rate of income tax had become a “distraction.”

Maryland’s Public Oyster Fishery opened Monday October 3rd with weather in this first week. Check the forecast here: Potomac – PL | Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoy System, reports bouybay.nooa.gov.

Contracts:

Actualized Business Solutions, Inc., California, Maryland, has been awarded an $18,200,500, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support curriculum development and execution for the United States Air Force Test Pilot School. Work will be performed in California, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $1,841,595 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA930422D5004).

Chenega Systems, LLC, Lorton, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,141,461 firm-fixed-price definitive-type contract for the purchase of management support services for the Synergy Innovation Project. This contract provides for continued technology support services necessary to provide the 402d Software Engineering Group with a continued turnkey software environment services solution. This contract provides for all equipment, materials, and supplies necessary to continue to operate and manage a software environment for 175 people (estimated ~43,000 sq. ft. space). Work will be performed at Warner Robins, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 16, 2027. This award was a direct 8(a) acquisition and one offer was received. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA857123C0001).

Deloitte Consulting LLP (Deloitte-IBA Team), Falls Church, Virginia was awarded a one-year contract (HT001122F4011) as part of a Blanket Purchase Master Agreement which represents one (1) of two (2) BPAs awarded under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) represented by both, Deloitte and Irving Burton Associates (IBA), working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) Program Management Support. These BPAs perform a variety of functions, such as, but not limited to: configuration management, requirements management, assistance with acquisition planning processes and services, financial service support, deployment activities and other business, technical and administration activities, all of which support SDD product-lines. The BPA Master Dollar Limit is: $134,150,836 with a BPA call limit of $40,000,000. Both agreements, and the subsequent calls for each, represent the single award to the CTA. Option period three will be funded with fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $31,663,981. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2022.)

Irving Burton Associates, Inc., Falls Church, Virginia was awarded a one-year contract (HT001122F4012) as part of a Blanket Purchase Master Agreement which represents one (1) of two (2) BPAs awarded under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) represented by both Irving Burton Associates, Inc. (IBA) and Deloitte Consulting LLP (Deloitte-IBA Team) working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) Program Management Support. This entails performing a variety of functions, such as, but not limited to: configuration management, requirements management, assist with acquisition planning processes and services, financial services, deployment activities and other business, technical and administration activities, all supporting SDD product-lines. The BPA Master Dollar Limit is: $101,234,731 with a BPA call limit of $40,000,000. Both agreements, and the subsequent calls for each, represent the single award to the CTA. Option period three will be funded with fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $26,627,089. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N0001922D0017 P00001); Undersea Sensor Systems Inc., Columbia City, Indiana (N0001922D0018 P00001); and Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC. De Leon Springs, Florida (N0001922D0019 P00001) are awarded an estimated aggregate ceiling of $5,100,000,000 for firm-fixed-price modifications to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These modifications exercise options for the production and delivery of the following sonobuoy capability categories: bathythermograph, passive, active/passive combo, multistatic source, multistatic receiver, and special mission in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as, to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of Major Combat Operations based on Naval Munitions Requirements Process. The companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Lockheed Martin Corp. will perform work in Manassas, Virginia; Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. will perform work in Columbia City, Indiana, while Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC will perform work in De Leon Springs, Florida, and is expected to be completed in September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $532,921,125 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $813,720,300. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (99%) and Newport News, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) $96,759,178 (89%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $8,449,061 (7%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $2,001,990 (2%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $1,223,913 (1%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $720,000 (1%); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $70,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which, $96,759,178 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $10,371,224 modification (P00013) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort order (N0001920F5008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises options to provide aircrew, flight test engineering, instrumentation, aircraft technicians and test management personnel to support E-2 Integrated Test Team operations in executing advanced development experimentation flights and developmental testing in support of future Delta System/Software Configuration builds. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (89%); Melbourne, Florida (5%); Liverpool, New York (5%); and Menlo Park, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,130,259 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Tidewater, Inc., * Elkridge, Maryland, is awarded a $14,621,354 firm-fixed-price task order for construction at Building 210, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia. The work to be performed provides for construction services to renovate the first, second, and mezzanine floors of Building 210. The task order also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $15,665,334. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,621,354 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0029).

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $16,002,092 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5500) for sustainment material and support for the AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (38%); Scottsdale, Arizona (38%); Andover, Massachusetts (19%); Chesapeake, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) $12,841,916 (80%), fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds $3,008,257 (19%), fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $151,919 (1%) funding will be obligated at the time of award, of which, $12,841,916 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $16,245,258 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost-only contract for Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 Electronic Attack systems design agent engineering support. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $83,485,496. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland and is expected to be completed by August 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2027. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,006,407 (52%), and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,859,552 (48%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,859,552will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other type of property or services will satisfy the needs of the agency. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5520).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is awarded a $23,709,168 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) carriers for use in the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS). NMESIS is a land-based missile launcher platform that provides the Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System battalions and operating forces with anti-ship capabilities. NMESIS integrates a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launcher unit, capable of launching two NSMs, onto a ROGUE-Fires carrier. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (18%); Gaithersburg, Maryland (15%); and Oshkosh, Wisconsin (67%). Work is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,989,908 will be obligated and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action is a follow-on production contract in accordance with 10 U.S. Code § 4022(f). Marine Corps Systems Command, Program Manager Long Range Fires, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-1002).

Oceaneering International, Inc. Marine Services Division, Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $24,116,495 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-6413) to establish and exercise options for U.S. Navy configuration changes, maintenance and repair. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,096,000 (37%); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,059,491 (24%); fiscal 2022 procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 (24%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,171,195 (14%); and fiscal 2022 research, development, and test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 (1%) will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $5,155,491 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $26,439,433 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0906) under a multiple award construction contract (N69450-22-D-0013) for the construction of a fire crash rescue station at Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The contract contains two unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $26,760,502. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,439,433 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Seven proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

TST Tactical Defense Solutions, Inc., doing business as Tidewater Development Services, * Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $39,771,508 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for roofing repair or replacement at various government sites in the Greater Hampton Roads area of operations. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, locating and isolating roof leakage points and water infiltration, removal, repair and replacement of roofing systems. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and all option periods, is $39,771,508. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Oceana, Little Creek, and Yorktown, Virginia. The term of the contract is not-to-exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2027. A task order is awarded in the amount of $5,000 to fulfill the minimum guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0082).

Innovative Mechanical Contractors LLC, * Westminster, Maryland, is awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for general construction project tasks in support of Naval Research and Development Establishment (NRDE) commands in the National Capital Region. The work to be performed provides for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs that will service NRDE commands. Work will be performed in Maryland (50%), Washington, District of Columbia (30%), and Virginia (20%), and is expected to be completed by July 2027. An initial task order is awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 14 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-1119).

DPR-RQ Construction, LLC, Carlsbad, California (N62473-22-D-1403); Gilbane Federal JV, Concord, California (N62473-22-D-1404); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Irvine, California (N62473-22-D-1406); Kiewit Building Group Inc., Springfield, Virginia (N62473-22-D-1406); The Robins & Morton Group, Birmingham, Alabama (N62473-22-D-1407); StructSure Projects, Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (N62473-22-D-1408); and Walsh Construction Group, LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N62473-22-D-1409) are awarded a combined $1,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for new construction and repair and renovation of medical treatment facility projects at various government installations located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. The work to be performed provides for but is not limited to hospitals, ambulatory care centers, medical and dental clinics, and medical research laboratories. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $1,000,000,000 over an eight-year period to the seven vendors combined. Work will be performed in the states of California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (3%), Hawaii (2%), Utah (1%), Colorado (1%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $35,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 14 offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

