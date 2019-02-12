Reception Honors Science Fair Winners

A student honoree demonstrates his engineering project to guests at the 2018 TPP Science & Engineering special awards reception. (Photo by Sarah Ehman/The Patuxent Partnership)

Two local organizations are coming together to host an event honoring the winners of the St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair. The Patuxent Partnership and the Southern Maryland chapter of International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) invite the public to join them at 5 pm Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Great Mills High School, to recognize the science fair winners.

The middle and high school winners will start setting up their projects at 4 pm and the event will start at 5 pm with a special guest speaker. Dr. Troy Townsend, assistant professor of chemistry at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, will speak.

Participants will be able to check out the amazing projects these students have designed. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The awards and winners are listed here.

Aeronautics and Aerospace Award

Senior Division: Madelyn Chisolm, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, “Blind Spot Camera System”

Junior Division: Peter Imhof, Spring Ridge Middle School, “Best Speed for Your Buck”

Electrical and Electronics Award

Senior Division: Tom Wilson, Great Mills High School, “Best Tour of the Store”

Junior Division: Jackson Collins, Spring Ridge Middle School, “Wander No More”

Environmental and Biological Award

Senior Division: Julia Marino, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, “Algae Harvest Buoy”

Junior Division: Ria Sharma, Spring Ridge Middle School, “Oil Spill Clean Up with Nanotechnology”

Unmanned Systems Chief Engineer Award

Senior Division: Ryan Lowe and Ryan Williams, Great Mills High School, “Robotic Arm Control Using Body Motion Tracking”

Junior Division: Anna Redman, Spring Ridge Middle School, “Crab Code”

Advance registration for the event is requested to manage catering and seating. A $5 registration fee has been requested to help cover the cost of refreshments. Registrants can pay via cash or credit card when registering online or at the door. The fee is not required for award recipients and their parents.

The event will be held in the Great Mills High School cafeteria at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills. For information, contact Jen Brown, programs and membership director of The Patuxent Partnership, jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org or 301-866-1739, ext 318.

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

