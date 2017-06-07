Raytheon’s Work in Community Recognized

Roger Budd of Raytheon, center, accepts The Patuxent Partnership’s 2016 Member of the Year Award from Ajay Sehgal, left, and Bonnie Green.

Company Named Pax Partnership’s 2016 Member of Year

Raytheon was named The Patuxent Partnership‘s 2016 Member of the Year at TPP’s annual dinner May 23.

“The Patuxent Partnership is fortunate that its member companies are active and engaged in our community,” said Bonnie Green, Executive Director of TPP. “Yet there are companies that stand out in their commitment to the work at Pax River, support of STEM programs, and overall support of our community. The TPP Member of the Year has demonstrated outstanding performance, shown extraordinary support of the TPP mission, and gone above and beyond in their actions. Raytheon has done just that, from STEM-ING to EW demonstrations, robotics and science fairs, Raytheon has been actively engaged in our community. We are honored to name Raytheon as the TPP Member of the Year.”

The Raytheon Company is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government, and cybersecurity solutions throughout the world. With advancements in energetics, network enabled systems and weapons, sensor technologies as well as leaps in cybersecurity protection, Raytheon continues to provide cutting technology and support to the warfighter.

Raytheon’s corporate philosophy and values directly align with TPP’s strategic goals; from teaming with industry and academia to support the mission at Pax River to advancing STEM education and workforce development, Raytheon remains a valuable leader in the community.

Raytheon has been an active sponsor for numerous educational and charitable programs and encourages their employees to “give back.” The company’s investment in the next generation and future workforce remains a recognized priority and company goal and is evident through the many STEM education outreach programs they support in the local area. From STEM Expo to robotics and rocketry, Raytheon has been a proactive partner with the county’s school system and community partners.

In addition to the many educational initiatives, Raytheon is also a proud sponsor of numerous veteran programs across the country. Locally, they have provided considerable support to programs such as Operation Tohidu, Warrior Refuge, and many smaller community outreach programs designed to provide veterans with housing, employment, and other basic needs.

Roger Budd, Raytheon Patuxent River Field Office Site Lead, affirms, “We are honored to have received the Member of the Year award. Raytheon understands the importance of the community on the overall performance of NAVAIR associate products. We believe being an integral part of the local community is the best way we can give back. Teaming with our industry partners as well as with the academic community will bring the best and brightest ideas to bear.

“We also recognize the value of overall community education and investing in the next generation of engineers and scientists. We remain committed to maintaining a strong technological base for our warfighters and that often begins with the youngest of future leaders,” Mr. Budd continued.

