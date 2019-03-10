Rausch Helps Kick Off Reading Month at CSM

It’s National Reading Month and that means youngsters at the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center located at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus will be treated by visits from celebrity readers.

Former Charles County Public Schools music educator and past president of the Charles County Arts Alliance Robert Rausch helped to kick off National Reading Month by visiting the center on March 1.

As the guest celebrity reader, Mr. Rausch read “On the Night You Were Born” by Nancy Tillman to preschoolers as part of Read Across America. The National Education Association’s Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Learn more about NEA, Read Across America, and get resources to help keep children reading 365 days a year at the NEA website.

The St. Charles Children’s Learning Center staff is devoted to creating an environment that helps children interact with their world and peers – building confidence, self-esteem, and a lifelong love of learning. Openings for additional children are currently available.

For information on the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata, go to its website or call 301-934-7871.

To enjoy readings of previous celebrity readers, click here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.