RADM Loiselle to Keynote TPP/ANA Panel

Posted on Thursday, September 30, 2021

RADM Andrew Loiselle will be the keynote speaker for a virtual panel discussion on “Innovation in Naval Aviation” sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership, Association of Naval Aviation, and the Marine Corps Aviation Association.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 pm Tuesday, October 5.

Participants are asked to register and submit questions by 3 pm October 1 here. Registration is free.

RADM Loiselle is the director of the Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

The Air Warfare Division balances warfighting requirements with available funding to provide an investment strategy intended to reduce naval and Marine Corps aviation warfighting risks. N98 is mainly responsible for building, integrating, and defending yearly Program Objective Memorandums for all naval aviation programs.

Joining RADM “Bucket” Loiselle will be:

Dr. Doug Blake, SES, Head, Aviation Force Projection and Integrated Defense Department, ONR acting ED

BGen Matt Mowery, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, HQMC, Dept. of Aviation

RDML Scott Dillon, Commander, NAWCWD / Assistant Commander for Test and Evaluation, NAVAIR

Jim Ruocco, SES, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Platform and Weapon Portfolio Management

TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green and ANA Pax River CO Mark “Stick” Converse will give the introductions and welcome.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.