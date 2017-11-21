Proctor to Serve on National Nursing Panel

Lori Proctor, the continuing education healthcare director at the College of Southern Maryland, has been chosen by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to serve on a standards setting panel. Because of the selection, Ms. Proctor will represent CSM at the national level, along with nine other recipients. As a member of the panel, Ms. Proctor will discuss and contribute to the creation of the standardized test that all nurses have to pass to earn a nursing certificate.

Ms. Proctor has more than 30 years of experience in nursing and has worked at the college for two years.

“This is a huge honor for me,” she said. “Not only will I be representing for the state of Maryland, I will be representing CSM. I will be able to bring the information gathered from the conference and improve the Certified Nursing Assistant program we have here at the college.”

Kelly Winters, CSM’s director of workforce development, agreed that Ms. Proctor’s participation on the panel will benefit the college.

“This national workshop is to set new standards for certification testing for certified nursing assistants at a nationwide level,” Ms. Winters said. “The immediate benefit is CSM will be aware of impending changes well in advance. In many regulated courses, changes are put into place with as little as 90 days’ notice. These changes have the potential to impact curriculum, equipment, and materials, faculty knowledge, textbooks, hours of the class. Seeing these changes early will allow Lori and the college to strategically plan implementation.”

The college has been offering the nursing programs for 41 years. First year students can take classes at any of the college’s campuses in La Plata, Leonardtown, or Prince Frederick. Students in the second year of the nursing associate degree take nursing courses on the La Plata Campus. Students studying for their Practical Nursing Certificate must also complete their program of study at the La Plata Campus.

