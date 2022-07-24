Police Accountability Board Seeks Applicants for Committee

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 24, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Police Accountability Board seeks applicants interested in serving on the St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee.

The committee will serve countywide law enforcement agencies. It will have five members, two of whom will be civilians appointed by the county commissioners, two will be civilians appointed by the Police Accountability Board, and one will be the chairperson of the Police Accountability Board, or another member of the Police Accountability Board designated by the chairperson of that board.

By law, the appointing body must invite applications from the public for 30 days prior to making an appointment to the committee.

The committee will meet at least once a month, and appointees will be expected to attend all meetings of their respective board.

All citizens interested in volunteering should complete the application available here.

Applications will be accepted until appointments are made by the PAB, and the board may not make appointments prior to August 13, 2022.

Police Accountability Board Meeting Schedule

The board will meet on the following dates at 6:30 pm at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (Joint meeting with the Administrative Charging Committee)

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

For more information, call John Houser at 301-475-4200, ext. 1705, or Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707.