Point in Time Homeless Survey Set Jan. 24

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, January 22, 2024

Southern Maryland Local Homelessness Coalition staff and volunteers will conduct Point in Time surveys and distribute incentives and resource materials to unsheltered adults, children, and veterans in the community from January 24 through January 31.

If you or someone you know is homeless during this time, contact the appropriate county at the numbers listed below.

Volunteers are needed to go out in teams in an attempt to locate homeless persons. Most of the evening will be spent talking with local business owners and educating them on the resources available to the homeless.

Same-day training provided at 5pm at Lexington Park United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.

Contact Sara Martin at 301-997-4401 to volunteer.