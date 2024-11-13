Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined other elected officials as WSSC Water Company celebrated the grand opening of the Piscataway Bionergy Facility in Accokeek.

“I was proud to secure funding for this project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and look forward to seeing this cutting-edge technology tackle the climate crisis and lower costs in Maryland,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Mr. Hoyer attended the event with Congressman Glenn Ivey, Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain, Prince George’s County Council member Sydney Harrison, Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, and local leaders at the event.

“We had a pandemic not too long ago. It hit us right between the eyes and cost us a million citizens. And one of things was when the pandemic hit, we found out was that we were reliant on an awful lot of people overseas to produce masks,” Rep. Hoyer said. “We didn’t have enough masks to protect our people. And why do I say this? Because in the last Congress – not this Congress, which has been the least effective Congress in which I’ve served since 1981. But having said that, the last Congress, the 117th was one of the most productive Congresses – with the relevance of this today. We enacted four bills that were investing in America, were building America, creating jobs in America, and we invested a lot in science. We invested a lot in the environment. We invested in making sure America was all that it could be.”

“But in the infrastructure bill, normally you think of roads, bridges, highways, airports, seaports, et cetera et cetera, we also invested in something that we knew was critical and had been a failure of infrastructure. Flint, everybody heard of Flint, Michigan? Kids died because the water in Flint, Michigan, was not clean and it made them sick. And so we knew that infrastructure was more than just roads and transportation facilities, et cetera et cetera. It was also clean water, clean pipes.

“And then in the investment – in the IRA – we invested a lot of money in climate. And in the science bill, we put the largest investment in science in the history of the world. America will be better in the next decade, and the decade thereafter and the decade thereafter because of those investments in those four bills.”

“It’s a lot of money we’ve sent throughout the country to make sure, that this country, in fact, is in the future and will be getting to, very quickly, hopefully certainly by 2050 – a green environment. Why do we want to get there? Because it is critically important for the wellbeing of every one of our people. Over 300 million strong. And it’s also very important for the world because if America is clean, then the world will be clean. Because we produce a lot of pollution in this world. China does as well. The largest country, India, does as well. The largest countries. And it is incumbent upon us to do not only for our own citizens but for the global community. That’s why this event is so, very important.”

