‘Pippin’ Comes to College’s Main Stage

College of Southern Maryland‘s Main Stage Theater will present “Pippin” in late April and early May.

The show will be presented at the La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts Center Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road. “Pippin” is a musical with a score by Stephen Schwartz. It is the story of a young man’s search for the secret of true happiness and fulfillment.

Based on the book by Roger O. Hirson, the show was originally produced on the Broadway stage by Stuart Ostrow and directed on the Broadway stage by Bob Fosse. It then had a 2013 Broadway revival when it was directed by Diane Paulus. The Theo Ending was originally conceived in 1998 by Mitch Sebastian.

The show will be on stage Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 pm; Friday, April 26, at 8 pm; Saturday, April 27, at 8 pm; Friday, May 3, at 7 pm; Saturday, May 4, at 2 pm; and Sunday, May 5, at 2 pm.

The show has an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant, Schwartz. “Pippin” is the story of a young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, the updated circus-inspired version of “Pippin” continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart all over the world.

As the heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is searching for happiness. He looks for it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and then the intrigues of political power, after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great. By the end, however, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but in the unextraordinary moments that happen each day.

CSM is presenting “Pippin” through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. The authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Tickets for the show are $15 for adults, $12 for military, seniors, and youth. Contact the box office by email or by phone at 301-934-7828 for more information, or visit the college online.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.