Piney Point Torpedo Testers Return to Annual Reunion

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

by Viki Volk

In August 1940, sailors came down the Potomac River from Alexandria, Virginia to a largely empty stretch of beach just below the last deep water of the river, Piney Point, Maryland.

For more than a year they built a neighborhood of dozens of homes and a row of officer quarters along the beach. They danced with the local girls, missed the liberty boat back to their barge, stayed for 50 cents a night at Swann’s Hotel and got “Guntherized” on the popular Gunther Beer brewed in Baltimore. So recalls Warren Winch, still of Piney Point, and a plank holder aboard the U.S. Navy Torpedo Test Center and Range.

Sidney Flynn of Lafayette, Louisiana was a 19-year old hospital corpsman stationed at Piney Point and of his time recalls most of his work involved monitoring the regular maternity visits of the sailors’ wives.

The neighborhood these sailors built stands in full use today and is listed among notable historic housing in Southern Maryland. The quarters were built for married enlisted men stationed at the range. The first 10 of them, said Mr. Wince, and the officers’ quarters along the shore were completed in three months.

“Everything changed,”Mr. Wince said of December 7th, 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and the United States entered World War II.

The base went onto immediate, 24-hour testing of the torpedoes being produced in the torpedo factory in Alexandria, Virginia. The sailors worked 12 hour shifts, testing 50 torpedoes a day. They tested aerial, submarine and PT boats. A second barge testing the same number was added to the north as the war progressed.

Mr. Wince, like many others, did not remain stateside but saw action in different theaters of World War II.

Mr. Wince is the last living plank holder from the torpedo testing center. He will be joined by a handful of other men, widows and descendants of the Piney Point Torpedo Testers in Piney Point this week.

The Paul Hall Center, home of the Lundeberg School of Seamanship, hosts a portion of the reunion each year. The Paul Hall Center’s campus is located on the former naval base and retains a few original buildings in current use.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyav3Pb6UaI]