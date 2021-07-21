Photos Sought From 5th District Shutterbugs

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer wants residents to share their best photos from Maryland’s 5th District. His annual Facebook cover photo contest began last week.

The competition ends Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Submit a favorite photo to hoyerphotocontest@gmail.com for a chance to win. The winner of this year’s contest will be announced in August, and the winning photo will be used as the congressman’s Facebook cover photo for the next year.

In order to enter, make sure to follow the contest rules:

Your photo must be submitted by Saturday, July 24.

Photos must be submitted by the person who took the photo, and your photo must be taken in Maryland.

By submitting your photo you are giving the congressman’s office permission to use it on social media or its website.

“As always, I encourage all Fifth District residents to continue to share their concerns and insights with me by contacting my office or connecting with me on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. If you are experiencing a personal difficulty such as issues accessing veterans benefits or another problem regarding a federal agency and you wish for my office to place an inquiry on your behalf, please complete the casework request form by clicking here,” Mr. Hoyer said.

