Photographers Show Work at Pax Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Celebrate the photography community of Southern Maryland. This month, the work of more than 25 local photographers will be on display and available for purchase at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park.

See the wide variety of styles that can be found in the images by the local photography community.

On March 26, 2022, the museum will host a meet and greet with the photographers from noon until 5 pm. There will be live music provided by Robbie Boothe, Wes Ryce, Steve Nelson, Michael Trujillo, and Chris Aleshire. During the event there will be an auction of work with the proceeds going to the St. Mary’s Arts Council, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the museum.

Admission is $9 for adults; $7 for active-duty military; $4 for children 5-12; and free for children 4 and younger.

The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road.