Phones Down at Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s phone system is currently, Sept. 13, 2017, not functioning due to a regional phone outage across Maryland, Virginia and DC, impacting our ability to make or receive call outside of the building. We have been in contact with our phone carrier to receive updates on when this issue will be resolved, but we do not have details on when that might occur.

If you have a procedure or surgery scheduled or would like to visit a hospital patient, please enter at the hospital’s main entrance and visit the front desk to receive assistance. Outpatient scheduling via telephone is temporarily unavailable. If you want to schedule elective patient studies at this time, please visit the hospital’s main entrance and you will be assisted. We will resume telephone scheduling as soon as the system malfunction is corrected. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and will notify the community as soon as this issue is resolved.

Hospital services have not been interrupted and we are fully open to provide care for our patients. Alternative methods have been established to ensure that physicians and nurses can communicate about potential care needs and the safety of our patients remains our top priority.

We will provide additional information as soon as we receive updates. Thank you for your patience. We would like to remind the public, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown, Maryland. Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals™ and is an eight time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award. In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state. Our staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with our outstanding team of Medical Staff members, associates and volunteers. Visit MedStarStMarys.org to learn more.