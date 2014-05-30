Pets Delighted with Integrity & Kindness

“Delighted with grooming your pet with integrity and kindness.” An unlikely sign hanging above the most unlikely of spots for a pet grooming service.

But there it is, above Pet Salon at 21640 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, Maryland where Sunny and Moon Oh and a single assistant groom a steady line of pets with integrity and kindness and delight. Anyone whose pets have been there once will attest.

The ease with which pets accept the Ohs is captured in the video below. If the owner is to be believed, this is absolutely not how “monster cat” behaves for other groomers. And vouching here for the neurosis level of the two dogs photographed, their compliance is mind boggling to their owners as well!

Word of mouth advertising has been filling the Ohs’ days. Call ahead for an appointment. (301) 737-0011. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 5:30 pm. Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Check it out:

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekMultCu-7U]