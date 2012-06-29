Pax River Museum Award Moves to State for Approval

After nearly two decades of anticipation, the process to begin construction of the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is finally underway.

On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners took the first step in approving the bid from Broughton Construction Company for $4.6 million to construct a new museum building on a prepared site near the current museum located at Gate 1 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Lexington Park, Maryland.

The county opened bidding for the project in early May.

Following the commissioners’ unanimous decision, the process now requires the state to approve the transfer of its $350,000 portion of the construction cost to the project.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association will contribute $975,000 to the project, money that treasurer George Hurlbert said is “in the bank and ready to be liquidated.” The Association’s portion is in addition to the site preparation, pad construction and infrastructure work it has already funded for the site.

The project will also benefit from $3.3 million in federal funds, and the county will fund the remainder.