Pax River, Co. Government Storm-Related Updates

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 5, 2018

UPDATE: The District Court for St. Mary’s County will remain closed for the day today, Friday, Jan. 5. This is a status change. The court had originally stated that it would open at noon. However, the Maryland Department of General Services has closed the courthouse for the day.

NAS Patuxent River

On Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, NAS Patuxent River/NRC Solomons is open for normal operations. Webster Field will open for normal operations at noon.

NAS Pax River is open with the option for unscheduled leave, telework, or leave without pay. Critical personnel must report to work as scheduled. Check with your command for specific guidance.

St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for Jan. 5

County crews have continued their work to clear roadways. However, some icy spots remain. Drivers are asked to use caution when venturing out today.

The following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for January 5:

All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices will open at 10 am

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed for students. Code 3 for employees

Non-Public School transportation will not operate

All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools are cancelled.

Recreation and Parks facilities will open at 10 a.m. However, the Great Mills Swimming Pool and Gymnastics Center are closed for mechanical repairs

STS Transit will not operate until noon at the earliest. A final determination will be made later this morning

The six convenience centers and St. Andrew’s Landfill will open at noon

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will open at 10 am. However, there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries or meals served at the centers

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) will open at 10 am

St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse will open at 9 a.m. Court session will begin at 10 am

St. Mary’s County District Courthouse will open at noon, Court session will begin at 1 pm

All College of Southern Maryland campuses are closed