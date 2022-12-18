Pax Native Stationed Aboard USS Ford

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

LT Shamus McNamara of Patuxent River, MD, the USS Gerald R. Ford‘s assistant operation officer, observes ships movement as Officer of the Deck on November 7, 2022. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile cruiser USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) arrived in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, for a scheduled port visit last month.

During the visit, the service members had a chance to experience the culture of Portsmouth through tours to popular cultural and historical landmarks around the city. The port visit marked the first stop for the ships while deployed in the US Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) area of operations.

Ford deployed from Norfolk, VA, on October 4 and has been conducting exercises with NATO allies, including Canada, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, throughout the deployment.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group consists of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).