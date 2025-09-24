Pax Issues Noise Advisory for Sept. 24

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are advised that nighttime noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place September 24, 2025, from 7pm to 10pm.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of military aviators and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

