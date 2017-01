Pax Gates on Holiday Schedule

Posted by Publisher on Wednesday, December 16, 2015 · 1 Comment

Beginning this week, Naval Air Station Patuxent River moved to a holiday gate closure schedule.

NAS Patuxent River Gate 3 will be closed until Jan. 10, 2016, due to the holiday period. Motorists utilizing the Maryland Route 235 from 7 to 9 am might experience heavy traffic during the morning rush hour.

The St. Mary’s County¬†Sheriff’s Office¬†will have additional patrol units in the area monitoring traffic conditions and taking enforcement actions as deemed appropriate.

Holiday Gate Schedule (from NAS Patuxent River):

NAS Patuxent River Gate 3 and Webster Field back gate will be CLOSED from Dec. 15 – Jan. 10 during the holiday period.

Gate 1 will maintain normal hours of operation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the holiday period. Gate 2 will maintain normal hours of operation (5:30 am to 6:30 pm) during the holiday period. Gate 3 will be CLOSED from Dec. 15 – Jan. 10. Normal operations resume Jan. 11. Webster Field main gate will be open and manned as normal through the holiday period. The back gate will remain closed from Dec. 15 – Jan. 10 and will open for normal operations Jan. 11. Solomons NRC will remain open and manned as normal during the holiday period. All gates will resume normal operations on Jan. 11.