Pax Gates on Holiday Schedule

Posted by Publisher on Wednesday, December 16, 2015 · 1 Comment

Beginning this week, Naval Air Station Patuxent River moved to a holiday gate closure schedule.

NAS Patuxent River Gate 3 will be closed until Jan. 10, 2016, due to the holiday period. Motorists utilizing the Maryland Route 235 from 7 to 9 am might experience heavy traffic during the morning rush hour.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will have additional patrol units in the area monitoring traffic conditions and taking enforcement actions as deemed appropriate.

Holiday Gate Schedule (from NAS Patuxent River):

NAS Patuxent River Gate 3 and Webster Field back gate will be CLOSED from Dec. 15 – Jan. 10 during the holiday period.

Gate 1 will maintain normal hours of operation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the holiday period. Gate 2 will maintain normal hours of operation (5:30 am to 6:30 pm) during the holiday period. Gate 3 will be CLOSED from Dec. 15 – Jan. 10. Normal operations resume Jan. 11. Webster Field main gate will be open and manned as normal through the holiday period. The back gate will remain closed from Dec. 15 – Jan. 10 and will open for normal operations Jan. 11. Solomons NRC will remain open and manned as normal during the holiday period. All gates will resume normal operations on Jan. 11.