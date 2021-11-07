Pax Gates 2 & 3 to Close for Road Repairs

Naval Air Station Patuxent River is scheduled to close its Gates 2 and 3 from Thursday, November 11, to Sunday, November 14, 2021, for minor construction to the road surfaces at those gates.

Gates 2 and 3 are scheduled to reopen for normal traffic beginning November 15. The NAS Pax River Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center parking lot will also be closed beginning November 11 until further notice for construction to its sidewalks.

During the closures, speed humps and signage will be installed and painted at Gates 2 and 3 for improved safety of drivers and sentries at the gates, at the visitor center the existing sidewalk and wheelchair ramp will be replaced. The Gate 2 Pass and ID VCC office will remain open for normal operations during its parking lot closure; visitors are asked to park in the Frank Knox parking lot on the other side of the building and use the VCC rear entrance.

“These improvements to our gates are in the interest of maintaining the best safety and security to both drivers and our sentries on the front line every day,” said CAPT John Brabazon, NAS Pax River commanding officer. “We anticipate minimal impact to traffic at Pax River’s Gates 2 and 3 during these closures thanks to the Veterans Day holiday November 11 and a compressed work schedule Friday on November 12. And the work done to the VCC sidewalk and ramp will improve access to the building and American with Disabilities Act compliance.”

For questions regarding NAS Pax River’s pass and ID VCC operations, call 301-342-3231.