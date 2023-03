Pax Gate Operations for March 10 & 13

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Naval Air Station Patuxent River announces gate operations for March 10 and 13, 2023.

March 10

Gate 1 – Open 24/7

Gate 2 – Open from 6am to 9:30am, then close for the rest of the day for line painting on the road

Gate 3 – Open from 6am to 6pm

March 13 (until further notice)

Gate 1 – Open 24/7

Gate 2 – Open from 6am to 6pm

Gate 3 – Open from 6am to 9am